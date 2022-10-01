2022 National Day Fireworks Celebration dazzled Macao’s night sky Lots of residents and visitors enjoyed the show

MACAU, October 1 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 2022 National Day Fireworks Celebration lit up the sky above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower tonight (1 October) in celebration of the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, drawing lots of local and visiting spectators for the dazzling moments. Close to 80,000 viewers enjoyed the live stream of the National Day Fireworks Celebration on two popular social media in the Mainland, which enabled Mainland residents to experience the festive vibes in Macao.

Splendid Fireworks Celebration on National Day

The 2022 National Day Fireworks Celebration consists of four themed chapters: “Long Live the Motherland”, “The Golden Years”, “Together for a Better Future” and “Building the Chinese Dream”. Coming through the magnificent journey, our great Nation reaches the 73rd founding anniversary. Dazzling pyrotechnics bloomed across the beautiful sky of Macao, as all joined together to bestow best wishes for the Motherland’s prosperous future.

Live broadcast on different channels

MGTO arranged for live broadcast and narration of the fireworks show on TDM Ou Mun TV Channel, TDM Entertainment TV Channel and TDM’s webpage so that residents could enjoy the spectacular at home. To enhance audience’ enjoyment, sound systems were installed at five locations on Macao Peninsula and Taipa to stream the synchronized background music together with TDM Radio Macau Chinese Channel (FM100.7). The sound system locations include the open area adjacent to Macau Tower, Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre on Avenida Dr Sun Yat-Sen, Avenida dos Jardins do Oceano in Taipa, the seaside recreational area at A-Ma Temple (near final bus stop), and the seaside next to Macao Science Center. The National Day Fireworks Celebration was also live streamed on popular social media in the Mainland for residents there to experience the festive vibes in Macao.

Dedication of marketing efforts to attract visitors on National Day Holiday

MGTO is devoting great efforts to promote the destination online and offline. The “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series has kicked off across the Greater Bay Area and will move on to more cities, as an endeavor to reach potential consumer segments in the Bay Area and bolster travelers’ confidence. Furthermore, the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign for monthly city highlights is going on, in tandem with promotion of special offers on hotels and air tickets, to tap a wider range of visitor source markets. Visitors can visit MGTO’s website (http://www.macaotourism.gov.mo) or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin) to learn more about the latest tourism information, events and festivals.

MGTO will continue to present a variety of spectacular events and activities for residents and visitors, while branding Macao as a safe and quality destination. The Office will join hands with different sectors to steer Macao’s tourism industry towards diversification, innovation and sustainability, deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +” and enrich travelers’ experience in Macao.