Crews continue to respond throughout the weekend 

CANADA, October 1 - The Government of Prince Edward Island continues clean-up and recovery work throughout the weekend. Main efforts and priority areas includes road and debris clean-up, as well as supporting utilities in helping many Islanders regain power.
Islanders are asked to keep safety top of mind when on Island roads as many crews work at full capacity throughout the weekend.
Canadian Red Cross Disaster Shelter
The Canadian Red Cross will open a disaster shelter at the Murchison Centre (17 St Pius Avenue, Charlottetown) for those in need of temporary relocation due to the impacts of Hurricane Fiona, in partnership with the Province and the City of Charlottetown. This disaster shelter is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and includes beds, bedding, power, food and water. Islanders who require temporary disaster shelter are asked to go directly to the Murchison Centre for intake.
Debris Pickup and Disposal
Islanders who need help cutting fallen trees on their property or moving large debris curbside because it is a safety hazard can call 1-833-734-1873 or any Access PEI location to have their name put on a list for assistance. Islanders can also email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca (link sends e-mail) or fill out the webform. Debris removal will start once the demand for road clearing and clean-up efforts has reduced.
Checking in on Island Residents
PEI Ground Search and Rescue (PEIGSAR) will be travelling across the Island to check in on Island residents. Residents needing additional support can now request an in-person check for themselves or a loved one through the PEIGSAR’s Island-wide network by email (fionaresponse@gov.pe.ca(link sends e-mail)) or by phone (1-833-796-0642) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Stay Informed
As part of its ongoing commitment to keeping Islanders informed on Hurricane Fiona response, the Provincial Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) will provide daily written updates twice per day on Saturday, October 1st and Sunday, October 2nd. Islanders and members of the media are asked to keep an eye on email updates as well as Government social media channels.
Visit provincial storm response, for the latest information.
On behalf of the province, the Prince Edward Island Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is responsible to coordinate, manage emergency management activities and respond when requested by a municipality or in a province-wide emergency. The purpose of emergency management is to save lives, preserve the environment and protect property and the economy. The municipality or province-wide emergency is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.
Everyone is encouraged to follow these safety measures:
- Stay away from down power lines and poles as more and more electrical infrastructure comes back online.
- Do not walk, work, cut or clean up trees or other debris near any downed power lines.
- Do not use tools that may cause danger or injury without prior knowledge or expertise. Islanders needing help to clear debris are asked to visit Fiona Clean Up for more information.
- Never leave candles unattended.
- Make sure stoves and other fire hazards are turned off, so they do not pose a fire risk when the power is turned on.
- Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open. Never use a generator on flammable infrastructure such as decks, and not using generators for apartment or condo use.
- Never use outdoor cooking units such as camping stoves, barbeques or butane burners inside your home or near your windows and doors.
- Carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are essential safety tools. If you are running a generator, make sure your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are in good working order. If you do not have a carbon monoxide and smoke alarm, it’s time to purchase one.
- Food that is normally refrigerated must be discarded after 24 hours without power. Frozen food must be discarded after 48 hours without power.
- Call 911 in case of any emergency.