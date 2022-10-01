Crews continue to respond throughout the weekend 

CANADA, October 1 - The Government of Prince Edward Island continues clean-up and recovery work throughout the weekend. Main efforts and priority areas includes road and debris clean-up, as well as supporting utilities in helping many Islanders regain power.

Islanders are asked to keep safety top of mind when on Island roads as many crews work at full capacity throughout the weekend.

Canadian Red Cross Disaster Shelter

The Canadian Red Cross will open a disaster shelter at the Murchison Centre (17 St Pius Avenue, Charlottetown) for those in need of temporary relocation due to the impacts of Hurricane Fiona, in partnership with the Province and the City of Charlottetown. This disaster shelter is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and includes beds, bedding, power, food and water. Islanders who require temporary disaster shelter are asked to go directly to the Murchison Centre for intake.

Debris Pickup and Disposal

Islanders who need help cutting fallen trees on their property or moving large debris curbside because it is a safety hazard can call 1-833-734-1873 or any Access PEI location to have their name put on a list for assistance. Islanders can also email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca (link sends e-mail) or fill out the webform. Debris removal will start once the demand for road clearing and clean-up efforts has reduced.

Checking in on Island Residents

PEI Ground Search and Rescue (PEIGSAR) will be travelling across the Island to check in on Island residents. Residents needing additional support can now request an in-person check for themselves or a loved one through the PEIGSAR’s Island-wide network by email (fionaresponse@gov.pe.ca(link sends e-mail)) or by phone (1-833-796-0642) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Stay Informed

As part of its ongoing commitment to keeping Islanders informed on Hurricane Fiona response, the Provincial Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) will provide daily written updates twice per day on Saturday, October 1st and Sunday, October 2nd. Islanders and members of the media are asked to keep an eye on email updates as well as Government social media channels.

Visit provincial storm response, for the latest information.

Media contact:

Morgan Martin

Seniors Communications Officer

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca



Backgrounder:

On behalf of the province, the Prince Edward Island Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is responsible to coordinate, manage emergency management activities and respond when requested by a municipality or in a province-wide emergency. The purpose of emergency management is to save lives, preserve the environment and protect property and the economy. The municipality or province-wide emergency is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow these safety measures: