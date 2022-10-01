Report Beachfront Structural Damage from Hurricane Ian Using SC MyCoast

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 1, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― Once the storm has safely passed, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages coastal residents affected by Hurricane Ian to report damage to beachfront structures, including seawalls, revetments and dune walkovers using SC MyCoast. Residents using SC MyCoast’s Storm Witness report for the first time will need to register before submitting a report. Registration is quick and easy.

Submitted reports assist authorities from coastal counties and municipalities with prioritizing and coordinating post-storm damages to property. They also help DHEC to efficiently analyze post-storm beach conditions and expedite recovery activities, including permitting and other regulatory decisions.

Property owners also should report damage to structures, including their homes, to local building officials. For damage to structures not near the coast, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD)’s mobile app “SC Emergency Manager” also has a damage reporting tool, in addition to other features such as locating the nearest shelter and tools such as a flashlight and locator whistle.

Stay tuned to forecast updates and additional resources that are available by visiting the SCEMD’s website at scemd.org.

DHEC’s Hurricane Ian page, scdhec.gov/ian, will be updated to provide important information, which will also be shared on the agency’s social media channels, Twitter (www.twitter.com/scdhec) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/scdhec).

