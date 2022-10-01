Offender Who Walked Away From a Minimum‑Support Facility in Corcoran Apprehended

CORCORAN – Jason E. Lane, who had walked away early this morning from the minimum-support facility at California State Prison, Corcoran (CSP-COR), was quickly apprehended.

Lane was taken into custody at 6:05 a.m. this morning by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported back to CSP-COR and his case may be referred to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Lane, 28, was found missing at about 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. CSP-COR staff immediately started searching for him and CDCR agents were dispatched to locate and apprehend Lane. Notification was also made to local law enforcement agencies.

Lane was admitted from Santa Clara County on Feb. 26, 2020, to serve nine years, eight months for second-degree robbery with enhancements for personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon and carjacking. He had been housed in the minimum-support facility at CSP-COR since June 2022.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov