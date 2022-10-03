Personal Sommeliers Reports Record Revenue
Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting Food & Beverage Professionals with Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts.
We’re enabling Hosts to control the source & quality of ingredients used in the food served to their Guests, as this is important to Hosts with concerns about food allergies or dietary aversions.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their third quarter operations.
— Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier
Quarterly revenue increased 143% over the same quarter last year, while the number of events increased 200%. Their National Talent Pool at the end of the quarter was 1,867 Food & Beverage Professionals. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)
“Demand for Day-of-Event Talent continues to accelerate, especially for Chefs, as Party Hosts are showing more interest in Fresh Food as an alternative to “dead-dropped” food, which was prepared offsite and without their observation. We’re enabling Party Hosts to control both the source and quality of the ingredients used in the food served to their Guests; this is especially important to Hosts with concerns about food allergies or dietary aversions,” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.
He added “For the immediate future, we anticipate strong demand in our key national markets. In particular, we expect to see record sales as a result of growing interest in securing Professional Waiters, Bartenders and Chefs to assist with Holiday Gatherings.”
About Personal Sommeliers
Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Food & Beverage Professionals with Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts.
Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen, behind the bar or answering the front door by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of catering.
WATCH OUR VIDEO: https://youtu.be/PBsUoIJ1khE
Personal Sommeliers serves major metropolitan markets throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Riverside, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington D.C.
Robert Smith
Personal Sommeliers Inc.
+1 415-275-9100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other