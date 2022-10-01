etnies New Estrella – Ryan Sheckler's Pro Model Shoe to Skate, Train and Chill

Ryan Sheckler's new etnies pro model shoe, the Estrella, does it all and is available globally today. Sheckler's 8th etnies pro model shoe combines features from all of his pro shoes to create one to SKATE, TRAIN and CHILL. Watch the new "Ryan Sheckler – Day in the Life" to see how it performs at the gym, skateboarding and chilling here: https://youtu.be/FM-16gxWeMY

"I designed the Estrella to be versatile, I wanted to be able to work out in the shoe, skate in the shoe and hangout in the shoe. Pretty much everything I do on a daily basis; I can do in this shoe." – Ryan Sheckler

Ryan's been a pro skateboarder for more than two decades, and part of the etnies team for 25 years. His life's work has focused on progression and through the years, he's put a lot of time into footwear design with the etnies team. "I have lived my life in etnies shoes. Everything that I have done in my skate career has been in etnies footwear," said Sheckler.

From the ground up, the Estrella shoe was built to train, skate, and chill. The tread pattern on the super grippy outsole is completely unique – Estrella means star, and Ryan put the same star-shaped mandala he has tattooed on his leg on the 400 NBS rubber outsole.

The features that make the Estrella versatile:

TRAIN: The low mid-sole provides stability, and support for training. The rubber on the outside (lateral) provides additional support. It's also lightweight and breathable with System Flo2 providing air flow around the foot during workouts.



SKATE: The Estrella's low midsole has great board feel, and the rubber around the toe is cut low giving the suede the ability to grab the griptape creating more flick. The notch on the side and flex grooves makes the Estrella super flexible right out of the box. For durability, it features rubber under the toe, hidden lace loops and a Force Shield reinforced upper. The shoe's dense molded STI Pro Foam 1 insole is formulated to withstand high impact and protect the foot, and the Evolution Foam midsole is a provides superior cushioning and won't pack out.



CHILL: Designed by Ryan Sheckler, the Estrella has the look of what he wants to wear when he's chilling. It's a lightweight sneaker with clean design lines, exposed Evolution Foam, and is launching in his favorite red and white colorway. For style or replacements, each pair of Estrella shoes come with an extra set of laces.



The etnies Estrella is available for purchase at better skate shops and on etnies.com.

About etnies:

Built by skateboarding since 1986, etnies is the first skateboarder-owned and operated global action sports footwear and apparel company. etnies not only pushed the envelope by creating the first pro model skate shoe, but it pioneered technological advances and changed the face of skateboard footwear forever. Today etnies' vision, led by owner and skateboarder Pierre Andre Senizergues (@pierreandresenizergues), is to remain the leading skateboard footwear company committed to creating innovative products that provide the most style, comfort, durability, and protection possible. etnies remains driven to taking steps toward sustainable living in our world.

etnies stays true to its roots by sponsoring a world class team of skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, BMX, and MTB riders, and continues its dedication by giving back to each of these communities. The brand is known for supporting the community with events like the GvR, giving 50,000 pairs of shoes to the homeless and planting more than 2 million trees in the rainforest through the Buy a Shoe, Plant a Tree program.

