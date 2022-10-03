Actor Chris Sarandon Launches ‘Cooking by Heart’ Podcast with Celebrity Guests October 4th
'Cooking By Heart' launches 10/4 with Michael Patrick King (‘Sex and the City’); Adriana Trigiani ('The Shoemaker’s Wife’) & Tom Holland ('Fright Night')
I grew up with my father's restaurant and my mother's Greek cooking. I'm interested in stories behind the food we grew up with. I hope our listeners enjoy the stories, the guests- and great recipes!”FAIRFIELD, CT, US, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Sarandon, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ and created memorable characters in ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Fright Night,’ Tim Burton’s 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ 'Child’s Play’ and many other movies and television shows are launching a podcast featuring celebrity guests and friends talking about cooking and memories of favorite foods they enjoyed while growing up.
— Chris Sarandon
Discussing the launch of his new ‘Cooking By Heart’ podcast on October 4th, Chris Sarandon said,
"I grew up working in my immigrant father's All-American restaurant and as a helper at home with my mother's Greek cooking. That personal history provides the theme for many of the main, vivid stories of my early life so I'm interested in the stories behind the food we all grew up with, the characters and situations that have played such important roles in our lives; the memories that are evoked when we eat something now that take us back: the smells, the tastes and the people who were there. I hope our listeners will enjoy these stories, the guests, and their memories- and all the great recipes".
Chris has created this podcast out of his passion for family, friends, and food. In addition to the conversation, each celebrity guest will share one of their favorite recipes. Guests of Chris who will be on the first three podcasts on Launch Day, October 4th: Michael Patrick King- Emmy-Winning TV
Director/Writer/Producer: "Sex and the City", "Two Broke Girls".
Adriana Trigiani- Best-Selling Novelist: "Big Stone Gap", "The Shoemaker’s Wife".
Tom Holland- Writer/Director: "Fright Night", "Child’s Play", "Psycho II".
Coming Soon:
Cary Elwes- "The Princess Bride"
Ken Page- Tim Burton’s "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
John Sebastian- Singer/Songwriter: The Lovin’ Spoonful, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Michael Tucker- TV: "L.A. Law"
Greg Proops- Stand-Up Comedian; TV Host: ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’
Joanna Gleason- Broadway Best Actress Tony-Award Winner
Bobby Valentine- Major League Baseball Manager
Keir Dullea- "2001: A Space Odyssey"
Amanda Bearse- "Married with Children", "Fright Night"
Jane Green- Best-Selling Novelist: "The Beach House", "Swapping Lives", "Saving Grace"
And more…
Podcasts Available October 4th on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart & More
For more information about Chris Sarandon and/or ‘Cooking By Heart,’ please visit https://www.chrissarandon.com/podcast.
