BCI B-East Royalton / Robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2004401

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/01/2022 / 0317 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: The Barn Convenience Store, Randolph

VIOLATION: Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: The Barn Convenience Store

ADDRESS: Route 66, Randolph

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton were notified of a robbery that had occurred at The Barn Convenience Store in Randolph. Troopers and Detectives from the Royalton Barracks responded to the store. Investigation revealed that a male entered the store and demanded money from the register. After stealing the money, the suspect left the store. No one was injured during this robbery. The male is described as a white male, wearing a black hoodie, red mask, and work boots. A photograph is unavailable at this time, but will be released at a later time. No other information is available. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.



