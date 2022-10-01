BCI B-East Royalton / Robbery
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2004401
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/01/2022 / 0317 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: The Barn Convenience Store, Randolph
VIOLATION: Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: The Barn Convenience Store
ADDRESS: Route 66, Randolph
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton were notified of a robbery that had occurred at The Barn Convenience Store in Randolph. Troopers and Detectives from the Royalton Barracks responded to the store. Investigation revealed that a male entered the store and demanded money from the register. After stealing the money, the suspect left the store. No one was injured during this robbery. The male is described as a white male, wearing a black hoodie, red mask, and work boots. A photograph is unavailable at this time, but will be released at a later time. No other information is available. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.