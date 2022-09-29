Loan payments deferred for one month

CANADA, September 29 - Today, Government is deferring all loan payments with clients of Finance PEI, Island Investment Development Inc., and PEI Century Fund for the month of October due to the impacts of Hurricane Fiona.

“Hurricane Fiona has caused significant disruption for may industries across Prince Edward Island,” said Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Bloyce Thompson. “We know many businesses remain closed or are operating at a reduced capacity due to damages or a loss of power. We hope this deferral helps reduce some financial stress during these challenging times.”

To contact Finance PEI or learn more about loans available, visit: www.financepei.com

