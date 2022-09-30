Safety remains top priority as clean-up crews to continue work through weekend

CANADA, September 30 - As recovery crews will continue to operate at full capacity over the weekend, Islanders are asked to be mindful and continue to keep safety top of mind.

The Government of Prince Edward Island is assuring Islanders that clean-up and recovery work will continue throughout the weekend. Main efforts and priority areas will continue to focus on road and debris clean-up, as well as supporting utilities in helping Islanders regain power.

When disposing of debris, Islanders are asked to keep the following tips in mind:

Stay away from down power lines and poles as more and more electrical infrastructure comes back online.

Do not walk, work, cut or clean up trees or other debris near any downed power lines.

Do not use tools that may cause danger or injury without prior knowledge or expertise. Those needing help to clear debris are asked to call any PEI Access Centre.

Properly dispose of any ignition source material.

In the event of an emergency, always call 911.

As crews work to clear debris and restore power, Islanders are asked keep the following tips in mind:

Keep a safe and respectful distance from all recovery crews, so that work can be completed in a safe and diligent manner.

Make sure stoves and other fire hazards are turned off, so they do not pose a fire risk when the power is turned on.

Never use a generator on flammable infrastructure such as decks, and not using generators for apartment or condo use.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.

Never use outdoor cooking units such as camping stoves, barbeques or butane burners inside your home or near your windows and doors.

Food that is normally refrigerated must be discarded after 24 hours without power. Frozen food must be discarded after 48 hours without power

As part of its ongoing commitment to keeping Islanders informed on Hurricane Fiona response, the Provincial Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) will continue to provide daily written updates over the weekend. Islanders and members of the media are asked to keep an eye on email updates as well as Government social media channels.

Visit provincial storm response, for the latest information.

