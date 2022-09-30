Submit Release
Update on Island Schools

CANADA, September 30 - Work is underway to have as many students as possible back to class on Monday, October 3.

A new webpage has been developed which lists Island schools and their readiness to welcome students on Monday. This site PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/FionaSchoolStatus will be updated twice daily at 12noon and 5pm today, Saturday and Sunday.

The Public Schools Branch and La Commission scolaire de langue française will be contacting parents directly with details of how this impacts their children’s classes, their busing schedules, and other necessary information.

Student support services is vitally important for families. Student Wellbeing Teams are up and running.  Some respite care will start on Monday, for families who may be impacted by extended closures or relocations - schools will be reaching out to these families directly.

For schools which open on Monday, the School Food Program will be operational.

The Professional Learning Day, which was originally scheduled for next Friday, October 7th, has been cancelled to allow for an additional school instructional day.

 

Media Contact
Autumn Tremere
Department of Education and Lifelong Learning
902-368-6449
 

 

