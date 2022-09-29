Submit Release
Financial Support for Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Fiona

CANADA, September 29 - Support is on the way for small businesses struggling in the aftermath of hurricane Fiona.

Premier Tim Houston announced the Small Business Hurricane Relief Program today, September 29. The program will provide a one-time grant of $2,500 to small business owners to help offset the cost of unanticipated business closures.

“As small businesses work to recover in the aftermath of hurricane Fiona, we know this help can’t come soon enough,” said Premier Houston. “We will continue to work with the business community to understand the ongoing impacts on their operations, and we will be there to support them.”

More details about the grant and how to apply will be available soon.

Quotes:

Hurricane Fiona has had an astounding impact on the lives of Nova Scotians and our small businesses. Our team is working hard to help affected businesses recover as they face yet another challenge. Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development

Quick Facts:

  • to be eligible, businesses must have stopped operating due to the impacts of hurricane Fiona for at least five days between Friday, September 23, and Friday, October 7, when they would have been open otherwise
  • the program is expected to cost up to $10 million
  • on Monday, September 26, the Province launched the Disaster Financial Assistance Program to help businesses, non-profit organizations and residents whose losses from hurricane Fiona were not insurable
  • the government also announced Monday more than $40 million in assistance to help Nova Scotians and organizations cope with the costs of hurricane recovery

-30-

