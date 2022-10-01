Recruiters.co Launches Nationwide Recruitment Initiative

Top healthcare and technology recruiting agency launches new nationwide recruiting initiative for nurses and nurse practitioners seeking to expand their employment horizons.

SEATTLE (PRWEB) October 01, 2022

Recruiters.co, a top healthcare and technology recruiting agency, has announced a new nationwide recruiting initiative for nurses and nurse practitioners seeking to expand their employment horizons. The new campaign will seek to connect talented nurses with leading healthcare organizations and technology companies across the country.

"The talent shortage in healthcare is real and demand for good nursing talent remains strong, even in the waning hours of the pandemic," says Ryan Nead, VP of Recruiting. "Our new initiative is designed to help nurses who may be looking for new opportunities outside their current geographic area to connect with some of the best employers in the country."

The initiative will include a series of virtual career fairs, targeted online advertising, and direct outreach to nurses across the country. Recruiters.co has already begun to see strong interest from both nurses and employers in the new initiative and is confident that it will be a success.

If you are a nurse or nurse practitioner interested in exploring new employment opportunities, please visit the healthcare recruiting page on Recruiters.co to learn more and register for upcoming career fairs. Employers interested in connecting with talented nursing candidates are encouraged to contact Recruiters.co to learn more about the initiative and how to get involved.

In order to find the best candidates in some of the western region for our current and future clients, we are hosting a number of virtual and in-person meet-ups to connect various stakeholders in the industry," says Abby, one of the Talent Acquisition Specialists at Recruiters.co. "If you think this initiative could be beneficial to your business or career, please don't hesitate to reach out and learn more about our upcoming events."

About Recruiters.co:

Recruiters.co is a leading healthcare and technology recruiting agency with a mission to connect great employers with great employees. The company offers a variety of recruiting services to help employers find the talent they need to succeed.

Our team of experienced recruiters has a deep understanding of the healthcare and technology industries and is passionate about helping employers find the perfect candidates for their open positions. Contact us today to learn more about our services or visit our website to search for available jobs.

About DEV.co

A top software development firm, DEV.co has been providing software development staffing and recruiting services to Fortune 500 companies and startups for over 10 years. The company offers a variety of software development services to help employers find the talent they need to succeed.

DEV.co's team of experienced developers has a deep understanding of the software development industry and is passionate about helping employers find the perfect candidates for their open positions.

Both Recruiters.co and DEV.co are owned and operated by Nead, LLC a middle-market consulting firm founded in Seattle, Washington in 2008.

