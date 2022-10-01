Submit Release
Undocumented, Convicted Sex Offender Arrested in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented individual with a prior sexual offense conviction, Wednesday morning.  

The incident occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m., when agents apprehended a single individual who illegally entered east of the Calexico Port of Entry (West), in a residential area of the city. Agents determined this individual did not possess the proper documentation to be legally present to be in the United States. The individual was placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

Record checks revealed that the individual, a Mexican national, was previously convicted for a sexual offense. Additionally, the subject was previously processed for removal from the U.S.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and/or removed 22 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.

