MEDIA ADVISORY

ILLINOIS, September 30 - WHAT: Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of Illinois' first cannabis craft grow. IDOA Director Jerry Costello, as well as Star Buds IL owners, will be on hand to take questions.





WHEN: Monday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m.





WHERE: Star Buds IL

3381 Forest View Rd.

Rockford, IL 61109