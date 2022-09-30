MEDIA ADVISORY

ILLINOIS, September 30 - WHAT: Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of Illinois' first cannabis craft grow. IDOA Director Jerry Costello, as well as Star Buds IL owners, will be on hand to take questions.
