Job Announcement - Temporary File Clerk

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full time / Non-Exempt

Salary: $14.00 per hour

Application Deadline: October 13, 2022, by 5:00 PM CST

About Burleigh County: Burleigh County is a county in the state of North Dakota. As of the 2020 United States Census, the population was 95,262 making it the second-most populous county in North Dakota. Its county seat is Bismarck, the state capital.

About the role: Under supervision of the Administrative Supervisor or Legal Assistant II, is responsible for general clerical duties, sorts and distributes mail, and maintains files.

Candidate Requirements:

• High School diploma or general education degree (GED): and six months to one-year related experience and/or training, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

• Must be able to adapt to changes in the work environment, manage competing demands, change approach or method to deal with changes, delays, or unexpected events.

• Must be able to lift and carry 10 pounds, walk flights of stairs, and repeatedly use a step ladder.

Primary Job Duties:

1. Refile files and maintain the file system.

2. Pull files for appropriate hearings and distribute those files to the appropriate attorneys.

3. Collect outgoing mail and distribute that mail to the appropriate entities and to the mailroom.

4. Perform other duties as required and assigned.

How to Apply:

• Applicants must apply and register at the following website: http://www.burleighco.com/jobs/

• Applicants must also provide:

1. Cover letter

2. Resume

3. Three (3) professional reference

Applications and all supporting material must be received in the Burleigh County Human Resources office by the deadline listed.

Supporting documents may be emailed to: drhilborn@nd.gov

Or mailed to: Burleigh County Human Resources

316 N. 5th St Suite 106

PO Box 5518

Bismarck, ND 58506

We only accept applications online for vacant positions that are listed on our website.

Veteran’s preference: Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669.

A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.