New opinions: Sept. 29

The Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.
The summaries are below.
State v. Pieper 2022 ND 176
Highlight: A criminal judgment of driving under the influence and driving under suspension is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P.35.1(a)(2) and (7).
State v. Lockwood 2022 ND 175
Highlight: Three amended criminal judgments are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(8) because the appellant’s brief did not contain the minimum requirements of N.D.R.App.P. 28.
Interest of T.L.E. 2022 ND 174
Highlight: A district court’s orders for continuing hospitalization and involuntary treatment with medication are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).
Mayo v. Buchholz, et al. 2022 ND 173
Highlight: A district court order and amended judgment modifying parenting time is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(8).
Gomm v. Winterfeldt, et al. 2022 ND 172
Highlight: Jurisdiction to modify an existing child custody determination is made independent from registration and enforcement of a foreign determination.
The moving party under a motion to modify primary residential responsibility is permitted to file a reply brief but is not entitled to file supplemental evidentiary materials.
To establish a prima facie case for modification of primary residential responsibility, a party must show a general decline in the condition of the child or a change that has adversely affected the child.
An evidentiary hearing is not required if a party fails to make a prima facie case.
Highlight: There is no right to appeal when there is not a final judgment.
The propriety of an appeal of a judgment which fails to resolve all of the claims is reviewable, even when none of the parties requested review.