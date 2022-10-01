New opinions: Sept. 29

Gomm v. Winterfeldt, et al. 2022 ND 172 Docket No.: 20220043 Filing Date: 9/29/2022 Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other) Author: Jensen, Jon J.

Highlight: Jurisdiction to modify an existing child custody determination is made independent from registration and enforcement of a foreign determination.

The moving party under a motion to modify primary residential responsibility is permitted to file a reply brief but is not entitled to file supplemental evidentiary materials.

To establish a prima facie case for modification of primary residential responsibility, a party must show a general decline in the condition of the child or a change that has adversely affected the child.

An evidentiary hearing is not required if a party fails to make a prima facie case.