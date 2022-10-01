The first Danish FDI factory in An Giang starts running

VIETNAM, October 1 - AN GIANG — Spectre, a Danish company, which specialises in technical outdoor sports garments, has opened its first factory in An Giang Province after two years of construction.

This is the third Spectre factory in Việt Nam and the first Danish FDI project in An Giang with a total investment of approximately US$17 million which will create 2,500 local jobs.

The new factory was built in accordance with high Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) standards and was granted the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design) gold certification.

By using solar energy and advanced design features, the factory can reduce around 1,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Denmark is now one of the biggest European investors in Việt Nam. With the coming visit of the Royal Crown Couple of Denmark and a business delegation of 36 companies in early November, it is expected that more Danish investment deals, especially in the energy sector, will be finalised in the coming years. — VNS