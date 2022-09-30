California Empowers Students

Published: Sep 30, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation empowering students to be more active in their education and community. Governor Newsom also signed legislation increasing services and advancing equity throughout California’s public schools.

The Governor signed SB 997, SB 955, and SB 291 empowering students in California by:

Providing a seat at the table in local accountability plan processes.

Allowing an excused absence from school to engage in civic opportunities in their communities.

Adding two pupils with exceptional needs to the Advisory Commission on Special Education.

“California is putting our values into action by providing meaningful avenues for students to participate in local decision-making,” said Governor Newsom. “Thanks to these new laws, students across California will now be more empowered to actively participate in decisions that impact their educational outcomes and communities.”

Governor Newsom also signed AB 2806 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) ensuring equitable treatment of children in state preschool and child care programs by prohibiting suspensions and expulsions except as a last resort. When a child is suspended or expelled, they do not receive the benefits that early learning and education provides and this disportionately impacts toddlers and preschoolers of color. AB 2806 aims to change this and support California’s youngest learners.

Additionally, the Governor signed SB 1047 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) increasing access and stability for families to get the care and learning opportunities their kids need and are critical for young children to succeed.

A full list of the bills signed can be found here:

AB 22 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Preschool data: data collection.

AB 102 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Pupil attendance at community colleges: College and Career Access Pathways partnerships: county offices of education.

AB 321 by Assemblymember Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) – Childcare services: enrollment priority.

AB 408 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Homeless children and youths: reporting.

AB 558 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – School meals: Child Nutrition Act of 2022.

AB 1810 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Pupil health: seizure disorders.

AB 1868 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) – School accountability: English language acquisition status: data.

AB 2038 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – School finance: administrative employees to teacher ratio.

AB 2072 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Mental health professionals: natural disasters: county offices of education: personnel sharing agreements.

AB 2131 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Child daycare facilities.

AB 2329 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Pupil health: eye examinations: schoolsites.

AB 2375 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) – Homeless children and youths and unaccompanied youths: housing questionnaire.

AB 2413 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Classified school and community college employees: disciplinary hearings: compensation.

AB 2598 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Pupil rights: restorative justice practices.

AB 2806 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Childcare and developmental services: preschool: expulsion and suspension: mental health services: reimbursement rates.

AB 2827 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) –Child daycare facilities.

SB 291 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – Advisory Commission on Special Education.

SB 532 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Pupil instruction: high school coursework and graduation requirements: exemptions and alternatives.

SB 692 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Special education: pupils with disabilities: least restrictive environment.

SB 913 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – School districts: operations.

SB 955 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – Pupil attendance: excused absences: civic or political events.

SB 997 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Local control and accountability plans: parent advisory committee: student advisory committee.

SB 1047 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Early learning and care.

