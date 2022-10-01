Sep 29, 2022 - West Point, MS

by: Zac Carlisle, WTVA

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County.

The following is a copy of Presley's announcement.

Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a solar electric generating facility and battery electric storage facility in Clay County. Commissioner Presley was joined by Clay County and West Point officials, state legislators, and representatives from Origis Energy to mark the occasion.

MS Solar 7 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origis USA LLC, which is a subsidiary of Origis Energy. The Clay County project will be located near West Point on approximately 2,000 acres of land with an output of 200 megawatts. The project will generate enough electricity to power 45,600 homes and businesses. Origis’s capital investment of $200,000,000 will create hundreds of construction jobs and 3 to 5 permanent jobs. The project will also include a 50 megawatts electric storage facility to store electricity for delivery to the Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”). The facility’s taxable value will result in considerable ad valorem tax revenue for not only Clay County, but for the local school district.

The Public Service Commission has approved over $1,400,000,000 in renewable energy expansion project investments statewide since 2020. This includes over $500,000,000 in the Golden Triangle region alone since 2021. Currently, an additional $380,000,000 in renewable investments statewide are under review by the Commission.

“The advancement of this project is a game changer for Clay County and the Golden Triangle. It will create jobs, boost economic development, and show the world that Mississippi is committed to an innovative approach to renewable energy expansion,” said Commissioner Brandon Presley.

