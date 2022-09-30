Employment survey for June - August 2022

MACAU, September 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the general unemployment rate (4.3%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (5.5%) for June-August 2022 rose by 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points from the previous period (May-July 2022) respectively, in the wake of the pandemic and fresh graduates entering the labour market. The underemployment rate was 16.5%, up by 3.1 percentage points.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 379,200 and the labour force participation rate was 68.9%. Total employment was 362,900 and the number of employed residents totalled 278,300, up by 1,600 and 4,300 respectively from the previous period. Analysed by industry, employment in Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities and Financial Activities increased.

Number of the unemployed increased by 700 from the previous period to 16,300; number of those seeking their first job went up by 600 to 2,000, with its proportion in the total unemployed rising by 3.3 percentage points to 12.0%. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector.

Number of the underemployed increased by 12,000 from the previous period to 62,600, with the majority working in Gaming & Junket Activities, Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities and Retail Trade.

In comparison with June-August 2021, the underemployment rate, the unemployment rate and the labour force participation rate increased by 12.8, 1.5 and 0.4 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 87,900 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 467,100, an increase of 2,100 from the previous period.