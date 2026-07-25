Women's Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group - Adverse Weather Arrangements

MACAU, July 25 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group is now taking place at Macao East Asian Games Dome.

Typhoon signal No.3 is now in effect. The organizers are tracking Tropical Cyclone "Noul" closely and will conduct ongoing assessments. Based on the published real-time warning signal, corresponding measures will be conducted and released timely to ensure the safety of all personnel and the smooth running of the event. At this moment, the organizers have confirmed that the finals on 26 July will take place as scheduled. But if a stronger storm signal is issued later, the organizers may make schedule changes based on the updated signal situation.

As "Noul" will bring thunderstorms and strong winds, ticket holders and spectators are advised to check the latest weather and traffic updates and stay safe while travelling to the venue. Any weather-related changes to the event schedule will be published on www.sport.gov.mo, www.macaovnl.com, Facebook page “Macao Major Sporting Events”, WeChat official account Macao Sports (“澳門體育”) and WeChat subscription account Macao SAR Sports Bureau (“澳門特區體育局”).