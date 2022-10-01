Tempe water line repair work requires US 60 ramp closures in October

PHOENIX – Drivers who normally use the eastbound US 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe should prepare to use alternate routes during October. The freeway-to-freeway ramp, as well as the eastbound US 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive, are scheduled to be closed for several weeks starting Monday night (Oct. 3) due to a city of Tempe water line repair project.

Drivers should allow extra travel time when the following ramp closures are in place:

Eastbound US 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 closed from 9 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to 5 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 30). The eastbound US 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive also will be closed. Detours: Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting at Rural or Dobson roads and traveling south in order to use Baseline or Guadalupe roads to access McClintock Drive or southbound Loop 101.

Tempe’s project team will be working to complete the underground water line repairs as soon as possible in order to reopen the eastbound US 60 ramps ahead of schedule.

The city of Tempe is making repairs to an underground water main that burst in an area next to the westbound lanes of US 60 in May, causing temporary flooding and requiring repairs to the freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation partnered with Tempe in assessing damage and advising on steps for the city’s contractors to take while pavement repairs were completed in the weeks after the water line burst.

Note about unrelated work: ADOT has closed the eastbound US 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 for separate concrete repair work. The ramp closure, which started Thursday night (Sept. 29), is scheduled until 7 p.m. tonight (Friday, Sept. 30). Also, the eastbound US 60 on-ramp at McClintock Drive is now scheduled to be closed until 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3), for concrete repairs. Detour: Drivers can consider using Rural or Dobson roads as alternate routes to enter eastbound US 60.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.