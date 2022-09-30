Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,009 in the last 365 days.

Community Alert: Card Skimmers

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department has recently been made aware of 3 card skimmers being located at convenience stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Districts. These skimmers have been collected for evidence and the investigation is on-going with the Financial Crimes Unit.

 

Before making a transaction, it is important to be mindful of the below tips:

  • Make sure the device isn’t able to be moved or budges when touched
  • Compare your machine to the one next to you, if applicable
  • Check the alignment of the card reader and the panel underneath it
  • Look inside of the card reader before inserting your card
  • If you see or suspect a card skimmer, please contact police immediately at 911
  • Notify your bank immediately if you suspect you have been a victim of card skimming

 

If you or someone you know is a victim of card skimming, please contact our Financial Crimes Unit at 202-727-4159. If you have any information about these card skimmers or the individual/s responsible, please contact our 24-hour Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

 

###

You just read:

Community Alert: Card Skimmers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.