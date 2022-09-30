Community Alert: Card Skimmers
(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department has recently been made aware of 3 card skimmers being located at convenience stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Districts. These skimmers have been collected for evidence and the investigation is on-going with the Financial Crimes Unit.
Before making a transaction, it is important to be mindful of the below tips:
- Make sure the device isn’t able to be moved or budges when touched
- Compare your machine to the one next to you, if applicable
- Check the alignment of the card reader and the panel underneath it
- Look inside of the card reader before inserting your card
- If you see or suspect a card skimmer, please contact police immediately at 911
- Notify your bank immediately if you suspect you have been a victim of card skimming
If you or someone you know is a victim of card skimming, please contact our Financial Crimes Unit at 202-727-4159. If you have any information about these card skimmers or the individual/s responsible, please contact our 24-hour Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.
