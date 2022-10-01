25th Judicial District Nominating Commission sends the names of four ...

TOPEKA—The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of four nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy.



The vacancy will be created when Judge Wendel Wurst retires January 6, 2023.



The 25th Judicial District is composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties.

The nominees are:

Lara Blake Bors, Garden City, president and attorney, Bors Law, P.A.

Rebecca Jean Faurot, Scott City, attorney, Rebecca J. Faurot Attorney at Law, LLC; Scott County attorney; and City of Leoti attorney

Brian Sherwood, Garden City, assistant deputy Finney County attorney

Christopher James Velez, Syracuse, district magistrate judge, 25th Judicial District



District judge appointment process



To be considered for district judge, a nominee must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.



The nominating commission selects three to five people whose names are submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements.



The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Dan Biles as the nonvoting chair; Jennifer Cunningham, Lucille Douglass, Walker Frey, John Lindner, and Zachary Schultz, Garden City; William Heydman, Holcomb; Ralph Goodnight, Lakin; Rita Wiles, Leoti; Christine Cupp, Scott City; Robert Gale Jr. and Megan Larkin, Syracuse; and Joyce Huddleston, Tribune.