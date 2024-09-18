Kansas Supreme Court appoints two to Kansas Board for Discipline of ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed two members from the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys to the board's review committee.

The appointees, both of whom will serve on the review committee through June 30, 2028, are:

In addition to their roles on the review committee, Roberson is chair of the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys and Hammond is vice chair.

The review committee reviews all docketed complaints filed against attorneys to determine whether there is probable cause to believe an attorney violated the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct.

If the review committee concludes probable cause exists and published discipline is warranted, it directs the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator to institute formal charges against the attorney.