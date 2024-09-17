Submit Release
Kansas Supreme Court appointed four to the Kansas Board for Discipline of ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members and reappointed one to the Board for Discipline of Attorneys

The newly appointed will serve through June 30, 2028. They are: 

Stacy L. Ortega is reappointed to serve through June 30, 2028. 

The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator works under the direction of the Supreme Court. The disciplinary administrator reviews and investigates misconduct complaints filed against attorneys. The office also presents cases to the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys, recommends discipline to the Supreme Court in serious matters, and provides education and resources to Kansas attorneys to prevent misconduct. 

Board members include attorneys from across the state. They meet in three-person panels to conduct hearings. Each panel includes two board members and one at-large attorney. Panels hear cases after the review committee has found probable cause that an attorney has violated the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct and concluded that published discipline is warranted. 

