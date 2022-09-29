Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,006 in the last 365 days.

Pics in the Parks: Fall Challenge 1 - Color

Our weekly photography clinic with weekly challenges to help you hone and improve your photography skills.

Theme:

Color

Goals:

To fill your viewfinder with primarily one color. Try to examine objects closely and find details in simple objects, for example, the texture of bark, blades of grass, foliage, or patterns in metal or plastic. Be adventurous when looking for your subject!

Challenge:

This week’s challenge is to take a picture of something in the park that is all primarily one color.

Submit your photo to be included in our digital photo gallery by emailing Parks@Boston.Gov. Submissions may be used for future Boston Parks and Recreation Department marketing purposes.

You just read:

Pics in the Parks: Fall Challenge 1 - Color

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.