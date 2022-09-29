Fall for Pics in the Parks this Autumn. We invite you to take part in this informal photography series where we invite you to explore Boston's Parks and improve your photography skills.

Are you looking for a creative way to explore the great outdoors this fall? Explore the parks, enjoy “light jacket weather,” and feel the foliage this autumn. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department invites you to participate in Pics in the Parks, a series of virtual photography clinics for individuals of all ages and skill levels. Explore the features of your digital camera or smartphone while learning the technical elements of photography. 4 photography challenges will be released to get you out there and snapping.

Open to amateurs and professionals alike, Pics in the Parks encourages participants to explore their local open spaces. Visit your favorite local green space (or whatever color space as the leaves turn) or expand your horizons by exploring a new one.

Participants will learn techniques for taking impressive photographs of Boston’s scenic parks and Urban Wilds with a focused theme in each session. Select photos will be chosen and added to our Pics in the Parks online gallery and shared on our social media pages. (By submitting photos, participants agree to allow future use by the City of Boston). Submit your photos from the week's challenge to Parks@boston.gov to be considered for our Pics in the Parks gallery.

Follow us on social media or visit the Pics in the Parks page on the City of Boston website to find each of the weekly challenges. Then join the fun by sharing your photos on social media using the #PicsInTheParks hashtag and tagging us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @BostonParksDept.

Include the location and keep in mind that submitted photos should be of City of Boston parks only. For a list of Boston Parks and Recreation Department properties please visit the Pics in the Parks page.