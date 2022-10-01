EMU Signs a Collaboration Protocol with Cyprus Turkish Journalists Association

A cooperation protocol has been signed between the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and the Cyprus Turkish Journalists Association (KTGB). EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın and KTGB President Emin Akkor signed the said protocol which has the aim of renew the previously signed cooperation protocol between EMU and KTGB and to take institutional relations further.

Present at the signing ceremony were EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Board of Trustees Member Ersun Kutup and EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu.

EMU Has the Highest Student Rate of All Times

Speaking at the signing ceremony, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın underlined that EMU is always ready to provide services in the fields of quality education, research and service to the community. Prof. Dr. Hocanın also emphasized that the number of students has reached the highest rate of all times. Stating that there is ongoing joint work between EMU and KTGB, Prof. Dr. Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that they hope that KTGB continues scientific studies with EMU Communication Faculty. Expressing that newspaper and internet journalism continues to increase day by day, Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized the importance of making news responsibly and in accordance with the ethical values ​​of journalism. Noting that there have been newsreports in recent times that do not pay due attention to journalism principles and ethical values, Prof. Dr. Hocanın requested that the necessary warnings be issued by the KTGB in this direction. At the end of his speech, Prof. Dr. Hocanın wished that the signed protocol would be beneficial for both institutions.

Renewal of the Protocol is Very Important

In his speech, Emin Akkor emphasized that the protocol in question, which was signed in the past, both provided great benefits to KTGB members and played a major role in the development of relations. Emin Akkor also added that the renewal of the protocol was very important. Akkor also stated that they work in harmony with EMU Communication Faculty. Pointing out that ethical journalism is one of the points that the KTGB is constantly dealing with and attaches importance to, Akkor underlined that news made with some commercial interests harms the profession in general. Stating that EMU has recently come to the fore with its achievements, Akkor congratulated those who contributed.

EMU Leads the Locomotive

EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Özcenk stated that the most important locomotive of the country's economy is education, and emphasized that EMU is at the forefront of the locomotive with the quality of education. Noting that EMU's mission is not just education, Dr. Özcenk stated that it is among the duties of EMU to produce solutions to environmental problems with a sense of social responsibility. Stating that EMU has an integrated structure with the society, Dr. Özcenk put forth that it is the right of the entire society to be aware of the local events in particular and the events in the world in general, and that this is only possible with a free press. Noting that the press is an indispensable part of democracy, Dr. Özcenk wished the said protocol to be beneficial. At the signing ceremony, Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented Akkor with a gift representing EMU