Senate Bill 1344 Printer's Number 1946

"Contracting affiliation." The formation of a relationship

between two or more entities that permits the entities to

negotiate jointly with insurers or third-party administrators

over rates for professional medical services or for one entity

to negotiate on behalf of the other entity with insurers or

third-party administrators over rates for professional medical

services.

"Hart-Scott-Rodino Act." Title II of the Clayton Antitrust

Act (Public Law 63-212, 15 U.S.C. § 18a).

"Health care facility." As defined in section 103 of the act

of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care

Facilities Act.

"Health care facility system." Either of the following:

(1) a parent corporation of one or more health care

facilities and an entity affiliated with the parent

corporation through ownership or control; or

(2) a health care facility and an entity affiliated with

the health care facility through ownership.

"Health care practitioner." As defined in section 103 of the

Health Care Facilities Act.

"Health care services." Medical, surgical, chiropractic,

hospital, optometric, podiatric, pharmaceutical, ambulance,

mental health, substance use disorder, therapeutic,

preventative, diagnostic, curative, rehabilitative, palliative,

custodial and other services relating to the prevention, cure or

treatment of illness, injury or disease.

"Health care services revenue." The total revenue received

for health care services in the previous 12 months.

