Senate Bill 1344 Printer's Number 1946
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - interests, such as assets, capital stock, membership interests
or equity interests.
"Contracting affiliation." The formation of a relationship
between two or more entities that permits the entities to
negotiate jointly with insurers or third-party administrators
over rates for professional medical services or for one entity
to negotiate on behalf of the other entity with insurers or
third-party administrators over rates for professional medical
services.
"Hart-Scott-Rodino Act." Title II of the Clayton Antitrust
Act (Public Law 63-212, 15 U.S.C. § 18a).
"Health care facility." As defined in section 103 of the act
of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care
Facilities Act.
"Health care facility system." Either of the following:
(1) a parent corporation of one or more health care
facilities and an entity affiliated with the parent
corporation through ownership or control; or
(2) a health care facility and an entity affiliated with
the health care facility through ownership.
"Health care practitioner." As defined in section 103 of the
Health Care Facilities Act.
"Health care services." Medical, surgical, chiropractic,
hospital, optometric, podiatric, pharmaceutical, ambulance,
mental health, substance use disorder, therapeutic,
preventative, diagnostic, curative, rehabilitative, palliative,
custodial and other services relating to the prevention, cure or
treatment of illness, injury or disease.
"Health care services revenue." The total revenue received
for health care services in the previous 12 months.
