I-95, I-76 Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities in Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery Counties

09/30/2022

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 and Interstate 76 are among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:



Philadelphia



Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on I-95 between the eastbound Route 291 and the I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge interchanges in Tinicum Township, Delaware County and Philadelphia for guiderail operations;

Monday, October 3, through Thursday, October 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the 30th Street and the Interstate 676 interchanges for impact attenuator replacement;

Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Academy Road Interchange and the Bucks County line for line striping;

Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Essington Avenue and the Aramingo Avenue interchanges for line striping;

Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-676 between the Broad Street and I-95 interchanges for line striping; and

Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-76 between the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and the Passyunk Avenue interchanges for line striping.

Delaware County

Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 476 between the Media/Swarthmore and the Interstate 276 interchanges in Nether Providence, Springfield, Marple, Haverford, Radnor, Lower Merion, Plymouth townships and West Conshohocken Borough in Delaware and Montgomery counties for guiderail operations; and

Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Industrial Highway between Bartram Avenue and the Philadelphia International Airport Departing Flights Interchange in Tinicum Township for guiderail operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



