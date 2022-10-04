Henry Shukman, Founder of Mountain Cloud Zen Center, Debuting New Medication Program: Awakening - the Ultimate Healing

Awakening is the ultimate healing. It resolves all a person's troubles, it reveals who a person really, most deeply is.” — Henry Shukman, Founder of Mountain Cloud Zen Center

"When a person awakens at this level, there is a discovery that our sense of being a separate self has been a kind of illusion and that a person is intimately part of the entirety of the cosmos, and intimately part of the very act of creation happening in every moment.

Why does this matter? In a sense, it’s the ultimate healing. It resolves all a person's troubles, it reveals who a person really, most deeply is.“ – Henry Shukman

Sunday, October 9th marks the start of an important course on the topic of Awakening, offered by meditation teacher Henry Shukman as part of his revolutionary new meditation program, Original Love.

Shukman, author of several books of nonfiction and fiction, is a frequent teacher on Sam Harris's Waking Up meditation App, and has been a guest twice on the Tim Ferriss podcast. He is an influential meditation teacher today, as well as a thought leader in the field.

Shukman's Original Love program offers comprehensive, contemporary training in meditation. It highlights four main kinds of "awakening:"

1. Awakening to the peace and love of mindfulness.

2. Awakening to a person's intrinsic relationality, and the network of support that sustains each person.

3. Awakening to an innate effortlessness and richness found in flow states during meditation.

4. Awakening to no-self, to boundless openness and peace, and “original love” - a life-changing shift that can be found in every moment.

Shukman, a Zen master in the Sanbo Zen lineage originating in Japan, and a leading meditation teacher in the West, states that, "Zen views this final level of awakening as a profound shift in perspective that opens a person up to an underlying, unconditional love – or 'original nature,' as Zen calls it. When a person awakens at this level, there is a discovery that the sense of being a separate self has been an illusion, and that a person is intimately part of the entirety of the cosmos. It's a radical thing."

Shukman's upcoming program explores how this kind of awakening can facilitate many kinds of personal and psychological growth - which can lead to social change. The course will be teaching how awakening gives a person space – limitless space – in which to heal trauma, problems in relationships, and more. This kind of growth and healing in the individual is a foundation for healing society and culture at large. It resets values, opens up compassion, and it makes the possibility of a compassionate world that much more real.

Shukman believes that while awakening can never be promised or guaranteed, certain factors make awakening more likely: "While awakening is not a predictable experience, a person can do one thing about it: gather together with other meditation practitioners and practice with patient awareness, with an ever-growing sense of not-knowing, of becoming ever more comfortable in deep uncertainty. When a person releases what they think they know, and finds it’s safe to do that, a person's progress towards awakening is optimized."

Henry Shukman's upcoming six-week course on Awakening: Ultimate Healing starts Sunday, October 9th.