Immortal Beauty Inc. Appoints Miss Asia International, Michelle Yin, as Youth Ambassador

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immortal Beauty Inc., the award-winning Japanese biotechnology luxury skincare brand founded by actress, alchemist, Co-contributor for KTLA Channel 5, motivational fitness coach, entrepreneur, and wellness visionary Christina Fulton, together with her renowned skincare genius partner, Iki Sakakura, is proud to announce the appointment of Miss Asia International, Michelle Yin, as the company’s official Youth Ambassador.

For years, Immortal Beauty Inc. has been searching for a youth representative who embodies intelligence, compassion, and a mission-driven spirit aligned with the brand’s commitment to educate and empower the next generation through science-rich skincare. In Michelle Yin, that search has found its perfect match. Michelle, celebrated for her title as Miss Asia International, brings years of experience in beauty and wellness, alongside a heartfelt dedication to science, technology, and philanthropy—values at the core of Immortal Beauty’s mission.

“We could not be more proud and honored to have Miss Asia International, Michelle Yin, as our company’s Youth Ambassador to lead the way for our teen product line,” said Christina Fulton, CEO, Founder, and President of Immortal Beauty Inc. “Michelle has a great intellect and a genuine desire to understand skincare and our mission—rooted in science, research, and truth.”

Christina Fulton is an American actress, entrepreneur, fitness coach, wellness innovator, and media contributor. Born in Idaho, she rose to prominence with roles in films like The Doors, Snake Eyes, The Girl with the Hungry Eyes, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and more. She has also directed and produced the documentary When Giants Collide and created the online.

Series Playing It Forward.

As a certified, degreed fitness coach with over three decades of experience, Christina is renowned for her high-intensity cycling workouts and her role as a motivational wellness leader in Los Angeles. She is also a regular Co-contributor on KTLA Channel 5, blending her expertise in beauty, wellness, and empowerment for a wide audience.

Together with her renowned skincare genius partner, Iki Sakakura—a titan in Japanese biotechnology and skincare innovation—Christina co-founded Immortal Beauty Inc. in 2015. Iki Sakakura brings decades of expertise in Japanese science, product formulation, and luxury beauty development, elevating Immortal Beauty with groundbreaking nanotechnology and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Their shared vision combines ancient Japanese wellness principles with cutting-edge biotechnology to create luxury formulations of superlative efficacy. Every product is crafted with the finest Japanese ingredients and validated by Caltech researchers, chemical engineers, and biochemists, setting new standards for performance-driven skincare.

Beyond entertainment and wellness, Christina is also a philanthropist and culture hacker. She co-founded the Mental Health Resilience Foundation with Dr. Frank Lawlis and has established initiatives, including The Single Mom Foundation and Help Stop the Bully. She has served as Ambassador to Casa Theresa, supported organizations such as City of Hope and Safe Passage, and collaborated with the California State Legislature, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the United States House of Representatives. Christina has also spearheaded anti-bullying education and self-defense programs in schools, furthering her dedication to empowerment and social impact.

Upcoming: Pop-Up Medical Spa

Later this year, in December 2025, Immortal Beauty will debut a pop-up event at Cristophe Salon, introducing Michelle Yin as Youth Ambassador in person and spotlighting the brand’s teen-focused product offerings. Looking to the future, Christina Fulton and Iki Sakakura will also unveil Immortal Beauty’s first Japanese Medical Spain Koreatown, Los Angeles, slated for Summer 2026. This pioneering destination will offer state-of-the-art, non-invasive Japanese skincare treatments—reinventing skincare longevity and wellness in the United States.

About Immortal Beauty Inc.

Since 2017, Immortal Beauty Inc. has delivered science-backed, luxury skincare trusted by elite resort spas, dermatology clinics, medi-spas, and plastic surgery offices worldwide. With Christina Fulton and Iki Sakakura at the helm, the company blends ancient Japanese principles and advanced biotechnology to regenerate skin at the cellular level. Each formula, grounded in clinical research and crafted through meticulous Japanese craftsmanship, reflects a mission

rooted in health, empowerment, and longevity.

