Landmark 3-Volume Set of All 1,193 ACLU Cases Before the U.S. Supreme Court Now Available for Pre-Order

500 Limited First Edition Sets To Be Released September 16, 2025 — The Most Comprehensive and Objective History of the ACLU to Date

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary publishing milestone arrives this fall with the release of a three-volume set chronicling the American Civil Liberties Union’s full history before the United States Supreme Court. The First 100 Years of the ACLU: A Compendium of Advocacy Before the United States Supreme Court is widely regarded as the most complete and objective collection of the Court’s decisions in ACLU cases ever assembled.

Only 500 First Edition sets—handsomely bound, 8½" x 11"—will be published by Rare Bird, Los Angeles, with a list price of $285 (domestic shipping is included). Pre-order by September 16, 2025, and save 20% with free domestic shipping. To pre-order for the September 16, 2025, release, click here.

Spanning the Union’s first century, from Gitlow v. New York (1925) to Dep’t of Commerce v. New York (2019), the volumes feature 1½-page summaries of all 1,193 ACLU cases argued before the Court.

Conceived and compiled by Steven C. Markoff—who began the project in 1980—this compendium includes:

-- A Foreword by Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law;

-- A 1982 one-page draft by Ira Glasser (ACLU National Executive Director, 1978–2001) explaining the ACLU’s mission;

-- Detailed data on each Justice’s voting record in ACLU cases;

-- The ACLU’s decade-by-decade win/loss “batting average” at the Court;

-- Context for some of the most consequential civil rights decisions in U.S. history.

The extensive research and case summaries offer fresh insight into both the priorities of the ACLU and the judicial philosophies of the Supreme Court Justices who served during these 100 years.

Originally intended to end with the year 2000, the project was extended to 2020 after Chemerinsky persuaded—“guilted,” as Markoff jokes—him to capture the most recent decade, resulting in the most thorough historical record of the ACLU’s Supreme Court advocacy to date.

Described by early readers as “magnificent” in scope, detail, and presentation, this landmark three-volume set is an essential resource for anyone interested in the ACLU, constitutional law, the Supreme Court, or the ongoing story of American civil liberties.

Pre-order your copy now by clicking here.

Or visit www.TheACLUtheSupremeCourt.org for more information.

About Steven C. Markoff

Author Steven C. Markoff's interest in shedding light on controversial topics is hardly new. In 1997, he founded the A-Mark Foundation (www.amarkfoundation.org), which supports investigative journalism. In 2004, he founded ProCon.org, as a 501(c)(3) public charity promoting critical thinking. The site was acquired by Encyclopedia Britannica in 2020.

Markoff has 12 film producer/executive producer credits. His other published nonfiction works include Misfire: The Supreme Court, The Second Amendment, Our Right to Bear Arms, and a Handbook on the metrics and other data in the three-volume ACLU set. See his books at www.MarkoffBooks.com.

Agnostic and politically neutral (registered as No Party Preference in California, his home), Markoff was a member of the Board of Directors of the nonprofit ACLU Foundation of Southern California from 1979 to 2021.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.