Correction: New Haven Barracks/ Negligent Operation
The offender in this incident is John Illick. His first name was incorrect in an earlier version of this release and has been updated below.
CASE#: 22B5003052
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/30/22 at approximately 1655 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Dog Team Rd., New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: John Illick
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/30/22 at approximately 1655 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 & Dog Team Rd. in the Town of New Haven.
Troopers observed a black sedan traveling south on US Route 7 in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar the sedan was traveling 87 mph in a 50 mph zone, which is 37 mph above the posted speed limit. The sedan was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as a John Illick (69) of Middlebury. It should be noted that traffic was heavy at the time of the witnessed offense.
Illick was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation and later mailed a VCVC for speed under Title 23 VSA 1081(b)- 2 points, and a waiver amount of $558.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
