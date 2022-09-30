Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eleven to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of John Adams Jr., Kiley Damone, Eric Hall, Timothy Hinson, Joe Marino, Kevin McDonald, Laurie Sallarulo, Andrew Schmadeke, Jerry “Les” Sims and the reappointment of Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson and Allison Kinney to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors.

John Adams Jr.

Adams is the Technical Operations Director of Life Cycle Management for Draken International, LLC. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force retiring in 2017 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Adams earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Mount Olive, his master’s degree in business administration from the National American University, and his master’s degree in military art and science from Air University.

Kiley Damone

Damone is the Culture and Community Specialist for FINFROCK DMC. She is a member of the Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce and the Southwest Florida Society for Human Resource Management. Damone earned her bachelor’s degree from Washburn University and her master’s degree from Everglades University.

Eric Hall, EdD

Hall is the Secretary of Florida’s Department of Juvenile Justice. Previously, he served as Senior Chancellor of Education at Florida’s Department of Education. Hall has served on several boards and committees including as a board member of Special Olympics Florida and as Chair of the Florida State Advisory Council on Early Learning. Hall earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary science education and his master’s degree in education leadership from the University of South Florida. He also earned his doctorate in education leadership and policy studies from the University of South Florida.

Timothy Hinson

Hinson is the Director of Workforce Development for the Miller Electric Company. He is a trustee on the Electrical Training Alliance Apprenticeship and a principal on the National Electrical Codes and Standards. Hinson earned his certificate in emergency medical technician and an apprenticeship in electrician from Florida State College at Jacksonville, his bachelor’s degree in workforce education from Valdosta State University and is a certified firefighter through the Jacksonville Fire Training Academy.

Joe Marino

Marino is the Executive Director of Veterans Florida. He is a member of the Florida Economic Development Council and the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. A graduate of the United States Military Academy, Marino is a veteran of the United States Army.

Kevin McDonald

McDonald is an Agency Owner for Allstate Insurance Company. He is the Director of Citizens First Bank of the Villages, Marion County Children’s Alliance, Kids Central Inc and the Vice President of Sumter County Chamber of Commerce. McDonald earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

Laurie Sallarulo

Sallarulo is the President and Chief Executive Officer for Junior Achievement of South Florida. She is a member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, and Six Pillars Initiative in Broward. Sallarulo earned her bachelor’s degree in business and accounting from the University at Albany.

Andrew Schmadeke

Schmadeke is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Focus School Software. He is a member of the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce. Schmadeke earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida.

Jerry “Les” Sims

Sims is the President of Armstrong Roofing Inc. With over 20 years in the roofing industry, he is on the board of directors for the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association, Inc. Sims is a veteran of the United States Navy.

Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, PhD

Anderson is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation of Broward. She has volunteered her time with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Chamber of the Palm Beaches, PACE Center for Girls and Leadership Florida. Anderson earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Florida State University, her master’s degree in mass communications from the University of South Florida and her Doctor of Philosophy in public administration from Florida Atlantic University.

Allison Kinney

Kinney is Vice President of State Government Affairs for HCA Healthcare. She volunteers with the Children’s Home Society of Florida and serves on the board of Associated Industries of Florida. Kinney earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Auburn University.

