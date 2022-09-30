Media Advisory: Charles Schwab Bank and FHLB Dallas to Present $16K to Fort Worth Nonprofit

***2:30 p.m. Monday, October 3, 1065 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX, 76104***

Charles Schwab Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Housing Opportunities of Fort Worth (HOFW) during a ceremonial check presentation at the HOFW offices in Fort Worth, Texas. The media is invited to attend.

HOFW helps low- to moderate-income families access and maintain affordable homeownership. The organization works with clients one-on-one to provide homebuyer education and loan counseling.

PGP awards provide 3:1 matches of member contributions to provide grants up to $12,000 per member to help promote and strengthen relationships between Community-based organizations (CBOs) and FHLB Dallas members. The PGP also complements the development activities fostered by FHLB Dallas' Affordable Housing and Community Investment programs.

WHAT: Check presentation for HOFW WHEN: 2:30 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 WHO: Andrea Glispie, Senior Manager, Community Development, Charles Schwab Bank David O'Brien Jr., Executive Director, HOFW Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: HOFW main office

1065 West Magnolia Avenue

Fort Worth, TX, 76104

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005627/en/