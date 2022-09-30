The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs is honored to participate in the National Association of Counties Operation Green Light Initiative.

This coming Veterans Day, counties, cities, towns, and municipalities will join Operation Green Light and show support for veterans by illuminating buildings in green from November 7 to November 13. The green light is a symbol of our appreciation and support.

By collaborating with the National Association of Counties, Maryland Association of Counties, Maryland Municipal League and County Veterans Affairs Commissions we hope to see Maryland illuminated in green this November.

Governments and businesses can learn more by visiting the initiative’s toolkit. This toolkit contains a sample proclamation, sample letter to the editor, and social media graphics. See the toolkit here.

Individuals can show their support by changing an external light bulb to green.

Use #OperationGreenLight in your social media.

Is your county, city, town, municipality, or business participating? Share how you are raising awareness here.

Resources:

National Association of Counties

Maryland Association of Counties

Maryland Municipal League

County Veterans Affairs Commissions in Maryland

Governor’s Challenge Psych Armor Training Portal

