President Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders Releases Inaugural Report

The report details the Commission’s first set of recommendations to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders released its inaugural report, publicly detailing more than a dozen recommendations that were transmitted to President Joe Biden on August 24.

The recommendations, approved during the Commission’s first in-person meeting at the White House on May 12, 2022, were developed by 25 leaders appointed by the President who reflect the rich diversity of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) communities throughout the United States.

“The inaugural report is the product of months of engagement with experts, community advocates, and federal officials. I commend our commissioners for their dedication and diligence in developing these recommendations,” said Chief Commissioner Sonal Shah. “Together, they represent a significant community-driven effort to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPIs. The Commission stands ready to provide guidance as the Biden-Harris Administration considers whether the recommendations should be implemented.”

The Commission will hold its next public meeting on September 28, 2022, where members will discuss and vote on additional draft and full recommendations to submit to the President on a rolling basis.

Additional Background

In May 2021, President Joe Biden authorized the creation of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders through Executive Order 14031 and appointed 25 leaders to serve as commissioners on December 20, 2021. The members were sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris on February 3, 2022.

The Commission is co-chaired by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai. The Commission advises the President on ways the public, private and non-profit sectors can work together to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.

During the Commission’s inaugural meeting in February 2022, the members formed six subcommittees to develop detailed recommendations for the President focused on: Belonging, Inclusion, Anti-Asian Hate, and Anti-Discrimination Data Disaggregation Language Access Economic Equity Health Equity Immigration and Citizenship Status



On May 12, 2022, the Commission held its first in-person meeting and approved recommendations from each of the subcommittees. Approved recommendations were finalized, reviewed, and submitted to the Commission Co-Chairs, and then transmitted to the President on August 24, 2022.

The Commission will hold its third meeting on September 28, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), established by President Joe Biden through Executive Order 14031, is charged with coordinating a whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities.