NCH Healthcare System to Receive Patients from Regional Hospitals Impacted by Hurricane Ian

NCH Healthcare System has never shut its doors once, even in the face of numerous hurricanes. We remain open today as we continue to offer assistance for our community in their time of need.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCH Healthcare System, itself dealing with impacts related to hurricane Ian, is taking up to 400 transfer patients coming from neighboring hospitals to our north who were harder hit by this catastrophic storm.
Lee Health in Ft. Myers, Florida, 25 miles north of Naples, is evacuating up to 400 patients because of water pressure losses at two of its campuses. More patients will be transferred in the coming days. The state Agency for Health Care Administration said evacuations were necessary at Lee Health because hospitals are required to have good water pressure for patient care as well as for the facilities cooling system.
The NCH Healthcare System will be getting the vast majority of those patients and has the capacity to be able to handle the emergency influx. We already have everything in place logistically and have activated our emergency response plans. Yesterday, 22 patients arrived from Lee Health with many more transfers expected to arrive at our two hospital campuses today and into the weekend.
“The NCH Healthcare System has never shut its doors once, even in the face of numerous hurricanes over the years since we opened in 1956,” said Paul Hiltz, President & CEO, NCH Healthcare System. “And even though NCH has had its own losses, those doors remain open today as we continue to offer assistance for our community in their time of need.”
A flood of staff have stepped forward at NCH to aid our neighbors and assist in caring for the influx of patients, while NCH continues to seek more lodging opportunities to be able to house them during this emergency.
