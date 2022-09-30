Lane Restrictions Monday on I-83 at Exit 4 (Route 851) in York County

09/30/2022

Bridge inspection planned from 9:30 AM to early afternoon

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that lane restrictions will be implemented next Monday on Interstate 83 at Exit 4 (Route 851) in York County. The restrictions will allow the I-83 bridge spanning Route 851 to be inspected.







The inside shoulder and left lane of the interstate will be closed in each direction from 9:30 AM to early afternoon, Monday, October 3. Motorists will encounter these restrictions about a mile out as they approach the interchange.





Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone



