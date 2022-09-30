Lane Restrictions Monday on I-83 at Exit 4 (Route 851) in York County
09/30/2022
Bridge inspection planned from 9:30 AM to early afternoon
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that lane restrictions will be implemented next Monday on Interstate 83 at Exit 4 (Route 851) in York County. The restrictions will allow the I-83 bridge spanning Route 851 to be inspected.
The inside shoulder and left lane of the interstate will be closed in each direction from 9:30 AM to early afternoon, Monday, October 3. Motorists will encounter these restrictions about a mile out as they approach the interchange.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018
###