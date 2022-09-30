Submit Release
Lane Restrictions Monday on I-83 at Exit 4 (Route 851) in York County

09/30/2022

Bridge inspection planned from 9:30 AM to early afternoon

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that lane restrictions will be implemented next Monday on Interstate 83 at Exit 4 (Route 851) in York County. The restrictions will allow the I-83 bridge spanning Route 851 to be inspected. 


The inside shoulder and left lane of the interstate will be closed in each direction from 9:30 AM to early afternoon, Monday, October 3. Motorists will encounter these restrictions about a mile out as they approach the interchange. 


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


