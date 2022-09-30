U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) North Lane Closures Next Week for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia
09/30/2022
King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling northbound on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will encounter a lane closure between Fox Street and 17th Street for viaduct rehabilitation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
The work schedule is:
- Monday, October 3, through Thursday, October 6, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for construction activities. If any scheduled nighttime activities are canceled due to weather, a lane closure will be in place Friday, October 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and
- Wednesday, October 5, from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM, for concrete placement on the Wayne Junction Viaduct.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.
Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.
MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799
# # #