U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) North Lane Closures Next Week for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

09/30/2022 King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling northbound on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will encounter a lane closure between Fox Street and 17th Street for viaduct rehabilitation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule is: Monday, October 3, through Thursday, October 6, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for construction activities. If any scheduled nighttime activities are canceled due to weather, a lane closure will be in place Friday, October 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Wednesday, October 5, from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM, for concrete placement on the Wayne Junction Viaduct. In addition, periodic lane closures may also be in place on southbound U.S. 1 between Fox Street and 17th Street on Monday, October 3, through Thursday, October 6, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for work on the viaduct. In addition, periodic lane closures may also be in place on southbound U.S. 1 between Fox Street and 17th Street on Monday, October 3, through Thursday, October 6, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for work on the viaduct. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Stage 5 construction is currently underway on the northbound inner lane of the mile-long Wayne Avenue structure.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $92.4 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. More project information is available at www.us1wav.com

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #

