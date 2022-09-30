Submit Release
A Message to State Licensees with Access to the Metrc System

Metrc has alerted the CCD of reported system errors in Montana.

We are emailing to inform you that we are aware of these system errors and are in communication with Metrc to ensure swift resolution.

Metrc has taken immediate action to provide resolution in a timely manner. While Metrc continues to troubleshoot the issue, they have taken the following steps:

  • Escalated a report with their data center partner to identify root cause and actions necessary for resolution.
  • Added an additional server to ensure uptime, system access availability, and data connectivity. Due to this, most environments should now be fully operational. If you are still experiencing errors, please read on for more information.

If you experience Metrc system errors or issues, please do the following:

  • Follow appropriate downtime procedures, if available
  • Contact Metrc Support at support@metrc.com or 877-566-6506 with any questions

Metrc understands that system uptime and performance is of utmost importance to the success of your business operations, and we hope to communicate a resolution soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

