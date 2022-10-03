SignalPET Announced a Partnership with Midmark to Expand AI Dental Radiology Technology - SignalSMILE

Rapid, accurate radiographic results for dental reads to help increase efficiencies at veterinary hospitals

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SignalPET, among the largest providers of veterinary radiograph reviews in the world, announced today the partnership with Midmark Animal Health to expand the SignalSMILE, dental radiology interpretation technology in the North American market.

During the partnership, Midmark will offer a bundled offering for radiographic equipment and radiograph interpretation technology. The partnership will enable Midmark’s clients to enjoy a comprehensive solution for veterinary dental radiograph procedures to advance medicine and increase pet quality of life of the existing pet population of a primary care practice.

According to Nitay Gold, VP of Sales and Marketing at SignalPET: “Partnering with the largest company of veterinary dental equipment in the United States stands in line with the SignalPET approach to provide access to clinical answers, instantly. Now with increased confidence, to confirm dental radiology results, we see a big opportunity in this partnership to help general practices offer the benefit of dental services in practice to improve pets' quality of life.”

“Clients using our Midmark imaging software will be able to leverage SignalPET’s radiograph interpretation technology to better assess their dental radiography results,” says Andrew Schultz, Jr., Midmark director of business development and clinical services. “This will be especially helpful for veterinary practices seeking to expand their dental services, and be more confident in diagnosing and treating their patients.”