Chicago Politician Contacts U.S Attorneys General to Investigate the Approval of $2.8 million Bluebird Bio Drug Zynteglo

Excerpted Graphic “Nick Leschly” from Megan Euker’s exhibition “THE CURE” at the International Museum of Surgical Science Chicago, February - June 2020 https://imss.org/megan-euker-the-cure/ Graphic “Jan Leschly” from Megan Euker’s exhibition “THE CURE” at the International Museum of Surgical Science Chicago, February - June 2020 https://imss.org/megan-euker-the-cure/ Still from video Patrick Girondi: RICO and Big Pharma/Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma (GSK) Still from video Patrick Girondi: RICO and Big Pharma/Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma (Sackler/Purdue)

Big pharma gangsters literally get away with murdering patients. They do this by illegal activity, which in the case of Bluebird Bio, suppresses safer and more affordable competition.” — Carl Segvich, Chicago Committeeman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carl Segvich, Chicago Committeeman, has written to all Attorneys General in the United States, demanding an investigation surrounding the price of the Bluebird Bio product Zynteglo.

Committeeman Segvich, who has fought corruption on both sides of the political aisle since being elected in 2008, references the New York Supreme Court case 150856/2017 involving Bluebird Bio. At issue are the immense problems surrounding their price demands, ethics, and efficacy with the gene therapy purported to cure Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia. “The proof,” Mr. Segvich says, “is appalling. Big pharma gangsters literally get away with murdering patients. They do this by illegal activity, which in the case of Bluebird Bio, suppresses safer and more affordable competition.

The price of $2.8 million means that Bluebird Bio will make an estimated $2.5 million dollars per patient treated. This is absurd and an insult to every single US citizen.” Just last year, Bluebird was rejected out of Europe for demanding $1.8 million for the same therapy now priced and partially approved at $2.8 million in the United States.

Segvich, who has represented an ethnically and racially-mixed area of Chicago for fourteen years, says that he fights for all of his constituents. This situation, he explains, particularly targets his African American voters, many of whom have Sickle Cell Disease themselves or within their families. It is estimated that 100,000 African Americans are afflicted with Sickle Cell Disease.

Zynteglo, or Betibeglogene Autotemcel/beti-cel has only been approved for Thalassemia patients. Historically, in the United States, most Thalassemia patients have origins from Northern Africa, Italy, and Greece.

Bluebird is applying to use the exact same product for Sickle Cell Disease patients, but using the name LentiGlobin. LentiGlobin has additionally been put on clinical hold due to safety concerns arising in clinical trials.

Segvich says that it is time for the US Attorneys General to stop politicizing their offices for personal gain and begin exercising their oath of office – protecting citizens.

“We have watched Merck, GSK, Purdue, and recently, the Sackler family, murder millions of Americans through their atrocious greed. When I say that these criminals are passing their racket from generation to generation, I’m talking about the Leschly family,” says Segvich.

The Chicago committeeman continues to elaborate that Jan Leschly was the head of Beecham Smith Kline (today GSK) when they lied about the drug Paxil, concealing evidence that it creates suicidal tendencies in children and adolescents. The tears of mothers and fathers flowed like the great Niagara.

Jan Leschly’s son, Nick Leschly, was the CEO of Bluebird Bio when Dr. Michel Sadelain’s gene therapy product for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia was sabotaged. The New York Supreme Court’s documents have exposed that Mr. Leschly himself admitted to the superiority of the competing product, also demonstrated in PowerPoints shared with his board. These powerpoints declare that the safer product must be destroyed in order to add $200,000,000 to Bluebird’s bottom line.

The dead children must not be forgotten. Big pharma’s generational deadly fraud must end. This is the moral mandate of our times. The families deserve closure.