Free Webinar for New Businesses October 5

Friday, September 30, 2022 | 11:56am

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on October 5 at 8:30 am Central time for a free webinar for new businesses.

Participants will learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee and about other resources that may help their businesses. Each new business webinar, offered quarterly, covers topics such as tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue as well as other relevant state agencies.

Register for the October 5 webinar here. You can find information about the new business webinar on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

