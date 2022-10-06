Mediation Expert & Top 1.5% Podcast Host Susan Guthrie Launches The Make Money Mediating Podcast
New podcast focused on helping professionals, especially those in the legal and dispute resolution fields, to build and grow their practice.
In this podcast I want to help you by sharing some tips and insights that will help you create the career that lights you up and pays your bills.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Guthrie is thrilled to announce the launch of her new podcast The Make Money Mediating Podcast, which focuses on helping professionals, especially those in the legal and dispute resolution fields, to build and grow their practice and make money mediating.
— Susan Guthrie
Susan Guthrie, nationally recognized as one of the Top Family Law and Mediation Attorneys in the country, has been helping individuals and families navigate separation and divorce for 30 years. She is also an internationally well-regarded expert in online mediation and has been training colleagues and other professionals in the practical and ethical considerations of conducting their mediations online with her innovative programs and webinars for more than two years. In 2020, Susan partnered with mediation legend, Forrest “Woody” Mosten, to create the Mosten Guthrie Academy to provide cutting edge gold-standard trainings for attorneys, mediators and other professionals.
As a leading dispute resolution professional, Susan is honored to have been recently elected as Vice-Chair of the American Bar Association’s Section of Dispute Resolution and looks forward to serving as the Chair of the Section in the 2024-2025 Bar Year.
Susan has been featured in and on media outlets such as CNBC, Market Watch, Forbes, Eye on Chicago, WGN, the ABA’s Just Resolutions Magazine, New York Lawyer Magazine, Thrive Global, The Nook Online, Medium, Authority Magazine and She Knows among others.
She is the creator and host of the award-winning The Divorce & Beyond Podcast with Susan Guthrie, Esq. which is ranked as one of the top 1.5% of podcasts overall in the world. The podcast is one of the most popular divorce podcasts on the air and has reached a listening audience of millions.
The Make Money Mediating Podcast will be full of tips and insights to help professionals in the legal and dispute resolution field, build the mediation or collaborative practice of their dreams, including making money in the process. Susan Guthrie will be chatting with some of the most successful and influential experts in all areas associated with practice building, and she will be sharing her own lessons she learned along the way.
The Make Money Mediating Podcast will launch with episodes from Susan herself, the founders of mydivorcesolution.com, and Mark Lemke, leading mediator and arbitrator.
To listen to the episodes on the show, check out https://makemoneymediating.podbean.com or tune in and subscribe on your favorite podcast outlet including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and more!
