The Outlaw Ocean Project Wins Emmy Award For “Get Away from the Target”- Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard
WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Wednesday, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) awarded The Outlaw Ocean Project the 2022 News and Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage for “Get Away from the Target” - Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard.
The film was made by Ed Ou and edited by Will Miller. It depicts ongoing efforts by the EU to prevent migrants from reaching Europe. The EU has funded the Libyan Coast Guard which arrests migrants at sea and returns them to prisons in Libya where rape, extortion and murder are common.
To ensure this reporting was seen globally, we published the film in various versions with dozens of partners around the world, including Globonews in Brazil, NBC in the US, El Pais in Spain, and The Guardian in the UK.
Ian Urbina is the Founder and Director of The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit news organization based in Washington D.C. that covers human rights and environmental crimes at sea globally, while Raphaela Morais and Adrienne Urbina direct the organization’s video productions. Upon receiving the Emmy Award, Urbina said, “The news of this award is especially satisfying because we are a tiny shop: a mere 8 full-time and tireless staff, with our video efforts spearheaded by the ever-talented Raphaela Morais. This mighty little squad is producing and disseminating content in daring new ways that have real impact and reach.”
The Emmy Awards recognize the best in professional journalism in a wide range of television categories from breaking news to investigative documentary to news coverage, among others. The Outlaw Ocean Project was thrilled to win the Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage Award amidst an expansive array of high-caliber journalism entries.
The Emmy Awards for News were presented at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by investigative reporter Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world. To learn more about these environmental and human rights concerns at sea, visit: https://www.theoutlawocean.com/
