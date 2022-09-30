Submit Release
$200,000 WINNER JUST ONE OF MANY WHO FILL THE LOTTERY’S OFFICES WITH EXCITEMENT

STATEWIDE – On most days, the Tennessee Lottery’s prize claim centers are bustling with activity. Tears of joy, whoops of happiness and smiles galore are seen and heard quite often in the Lottery’s offices in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Such was the case recently for JaQuon S. of Shelby County. Several members of JaQuon’s family accompanied him to Nashville, where he presented his Win Win Win instant ticket worth $200,000. (Winners of prizes over $199,999 must claim their prize in Nashville.) The group was full of excitement, non-stop laughter and were still a bit shocked.

“I just want to see some water on a long vacation,” said JaQuon, who is a restaurant employee. “My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket. I guess I got lucky!”

The ticket was purchased at Exxon Hop In, 1375 N. Germantown Pkwy. in Cordova.

All told, during that week alone, Tennessee Lottery players won more than $22.2 million in prizes, with nearly 500 winning$1,000 or more each.

Congrats to all!

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

